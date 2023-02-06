Continuing the growth that its Global Drama & Film business has seen in recent years, Fremantle has secured a two-year, first-look deal with Nine Hours, the new production label set up by Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy-nominated director Edward Berger and partner Luke Rivett.
Having just secured 9 nominations for the 95th Academy Awards including Best Picture and a record 14 BAFTA nominations for feature film All Quiet on the Western Front, Berger is the director behind international hits including BAFTA Winner Patrick Melrose, Your Honor, The Terror and Fremantle’s Deutschland 83.
Fremantle’s Global Drama & Film business is now producing three times more scripted series outside the US and UK than any major US studio and the company claims to be the largest non-English language scripted producer globally. In 2022, Fremantle delivered over 100 drama series and 33 films, as well as taking majority stakes in leading drama production companies such as Dancing Ledge Productions, Element Pictures, Lux Vide and Richard Brown’s Passenger.
The new two-year deal will see Fremantle become the primary home for all of Nine Hours’ TV projects as well as giving the global producer and distributor second look access to Berger’s new film pipeline. The agreement with Nine Hours is the latest creative partnership to be announced by Fremantle and its similar agreements involve the likes of Angelina Jolie, Sinestra’s Johan Renck & Michael Parets, Nicholas Weinstock, Sarah Condon and the Larrain Brothers, as well as ongoing collaborations with writers and directors including Luca Guadagnino, Paolo Sorrentino, Neil Cross and Michael Winterbottom.
Commenting on the deal, Fremantle CEO of global drama Christian Vesper said: “We have long admired Edward’s talent and creative vision since working with him on the Emmy-nominated series Deutschland 83’. We are honoured that he has chosen to partner with us as he launches his new label Nine Hours and at such a seminal moment in his career.”
Edward Berger added: "Great drama comes from filmmakers who have an undeniable urge to tell their story. We intend to find and nourish these filmmakers in their endeavors to bring their grounded, intelligent and cinematic vision to the screen. We couldn’t have found a more exciting partner than Fremantle for this dream.”
Fremantle’s Global Drama & Film business is now producing three times more scripted series outside the US and UK than any major US studio and the company claims to be the largest non-English language scripted producer globally. In 2022, Fremantle delivered over 100 drama series and 33 films, as well as taking majority stakes in leading drama production companies such as Dancing Ledge Productions, Element Pictures, Lux Vide and Richard Brown’s Passenger.
The new two-year deal will see Fremantle become the primary home for all of Nine Hours’ TV projects as well as giving the global producer and distributor second look access to Berger’s new film pipeline. The agreement with Nine Hours is the latest creative partnership to be announced by Fremantle and its similar agreements involve the likes of Angelina Jolie, Sinestra’s Johan Renck & Michael Parets, Nicholas Weinstock, Sarah Condon and the Larrain Brothers, as well as ongoing collaborations with writers and directors including Luca Guadagnino, Paolo Sorrentino, Neil Cross and Michael Winterbottom.
Commenting on the deal, Fremantle CEO of global drama Christian Vesper said: “We have long admired Edward’s talent and creative vision since working with him on the Emmy-nominated series Deutschland 83’. We are honoured that he has chosen to partner with us as he launches his new label Nine Hours and at such a seminal moment in his career.”
Edward Berger added: "Great drama comes from filmmakers who have an undeniable urge to tell their story. We intend to find and nourish these filmmakers in their endeavors to bring their grounded, intelligent and cinematic vision to the screen. We couldn’t have found a more exciting partner than Fremantle for this dream.”