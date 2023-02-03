Forging a formal co-production pact for scripted projects and spearheading what the firms say will be a new business model for the region, Argo Films has announced the launch of Sympatico, a new partnership with award-winning Malaysian production company Double Vision.
The firms say that they will forge a formal co-production pact for scripted projects and develop and produce what they call bold, authentic and entertaining film and television content that “smashes stereotypes” and organically integrates East and West for global audiences.
“Too often, Southeast Asia has been portrayed in a mix of styles on screen with, for example, iconic establishing shots of Kuala Lumpur ‘s Twin Towers soon giving way to a location that resembles Vietnam, mixed with Hong Kong by way of Vancouver. And stories set here are frequently told from a Western perspective with ‘white saviour’ characters leading the charge, side-lining local voices,” explained Min Lim, head of production at Double Vision and partner in Sympatico.
“[We] have a production set in Malaysia it will be filmed here, and the characters will speak proper Malay. And more importantly, we will have Asian characters as true and equal leads in stories that are as much about them and their country as it is about their Western counterparts. To this end, every title on the Sympatico slate has both Southeast Asian and British writers and creatives working closely together to ensure that they will be nothing less than true collaborations.”
Added co-partner and founder of Argo Films Richard Johns: “Strategically, Southeast Asia is certainly a region to watch and well-placed to deliver ‘the next big thing’. Not only do territories such as Malaysia have their own unique culture, people and locations but it also has an industrious and skilled production sector and a highly competitive film and TV production incentive. Sympatico is on course to deliver some cracking scripted content with the sort of high production values, distinctive stories and universal themes that are essential for broadcasters and streamers looking to offer something different to their audiences.”
Projects in advanced development on the Sympatico slate include Emergency (pictured), an espionage thriller, in partnership with Fremantle, that tells the story of the world’s first campaign to win the argument as well as the war. Set in a 1951 Malaya battling for independence and inspired by real events, it follows a controversial British SAS commander and a local undercover agent in a Communist unit in a race against time to stop all-out war.
Sympatico is expected to go into production on at least two projects in 2023, with conversations on some underway with international broadcasters, streamers and other potential partners.
