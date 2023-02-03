A study from Samsung Ads has revealed that not only are on-demand services increasingly attracting viewers, their monetisation potential is also increasing as ads within FAST/AVOD environments are perceived by audiences as shorter and therefore less disruptive, contributing to their greater likelihood of being watched.
The Understanding Advertising Engagement Across Different Viewing Platform Types study was launched by Samsung Ads, in partnership with research company Verve. It compared key markets in Europe and APAC to garner a better understanding of what drives audiences to engage with advertising experiences across the TV landscape. Smart TV audiences in the UK, Germany, Australia and India were asked about their ad experiences across linear TV, FAST/AVOD, BVOD and SVOD.
Consistent across the UK, Germany, Australia and India, advertising on ad-funded and FAST services are more likely to be watched compared to other services. The study also showed that FAST/AVOD ads consistently outperformed other platforms across multiple metrics valued by advertisers. Respondents considered them to be shorter and described them as being more exciting, enjoyable and relevant.
When asked specifically about ad characteristics such as trustworthiness and enjoyment – FAST/AVOD scored the highest across all regions. This said Samsung challenging some of the existing perceptions advertisers might have around the perception of advertising within FAST and AVOD environments.
Looking at regional differences, in Australia, almost twice as many respondents said linear ads were too long compared to ads on FAST/AVOD (52% vs 27%). German respondents also felt that linear ads were too long, with 74% stating this vs 59% who said the same about AVOD. In the UK and India, the difference was marginal amongst platforms, with BVOD scoring slightly less well than other platforms in the UK specifically.
Australians and Germans were found to be significantly more likely to sit and watch FAST/AVOD ads in full, compared with other platforms; higher engagement is likely driven by their shorter length and relevant content. Linear ads are the least likely to be watched in full across all markets – they are considered as being too long and repetitive, leaving viewers feeling disrupted and frustrated.
UK viewers were seen as being far more likely to engage with ads across all platforms compared with German audiences. An average of 45% of UK respondents engage with ads across all platforms and there is only a slight preference for FAST/AVOD (48%), compared to linear (43%). In Germany, however, ad engagement across platforms fell to an average of 30%. There was a more significant discrepancy between audience engagement according to the different services. Only a quarter (24%) of German audiences engaged with the linear ad experience.
Drivers of ad acceptability and effectiveness are consistent in the UK and Germany. Ads are more accepted if the content is free rather than the ads themselves being relevant, regardless of the content or platform, suggesting that a tangible value exchange is a key driver for audiences accepting ads.
“It's encouraging for the whole TV landscape to see audiences engaging well with ad experiences across the spectrum of content providers,” said Alex Hole,VP of Samsung Ads Europe, commenting on the Understanding Advertising Engagement Across Different Viewing Platform Types study. “Audiences are demonstrating a growing appreciation for the value exchange received through viewing ads in order to access free content.”
