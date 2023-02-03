Building on a successful 2022, business and finance multi-platform media company Bloomberg Media has announced the launch of Bloomberg Originals, a new brand for streaming original video programming with cinematic documentary-style deep-dives, talk shows, live events and video podcasts.
Over the course of 2022, Bloomberg Media claimed more than 30 million viewers monthly on streaming video platforms with its original programming and news, as well as another 49 million viewers on social media not including YouTube. Overall Bloomberg video watch time was said to have increased by 34.3% year-on-year in Q4 2022.
Running under the new tagline, “business as you’ve never seen”, Bloomberg Originals will be looking to continue serving this audience of modern business leaders with longer-form content. It will feature series at the intersection of business and culture; exploring climate change, technology, finance, sports and more.
Bloomberg Originals programming will stream on the Bloomberg app on connected TV (CTV) devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, and Android TV and is also available via Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Amazon’s news app on Fire TV, The Roku Channel, Tubi and VIZIO WatchFree+. The programming also broadcasts during select primetime and weekend time slots on Bloomberg TV and BTV+ and streams on Bloomberg.com.
2023’s Bloomberg Originals slate includes: Getting Warmer with Kal Penn, anchored by the actor and former White House aide, taking an up-close look at bold climate solutions and discovers new facets of the global transition to clean energy; The Future with Hannah Fry where the UK mathematician examines the science, technology and people on the cusp of the most transformative breakthroughs of our age; a new series with Emily Chang, said to be a fast-paced, dynamic show that lives at the intersection of tech, business, entertainment and culture.
Bloomberg Quicktake, the streaming platform’s former name, will now re-focuses on carrying short-format Bloomberg Originals and news content – including new Quickdocs cut downs as well as Quick60 and Quickhits clips – on social media platforms. The Bloomberg app on CTV devices will also see improvements for users with a redesigned home page that is said to allow for “seamless” navigation, personalised interface and more focused live TV experience across all streaming products from originals to news.
“On the heels of 20% growth in video revenue in 2022, we continue to see strong audience demand for smart business programming and brand partners looking for innovative solutions,” explained Bloomberg Media CEO M. Scott Havens. “We reach 100 million modern leaders monthly across our digital platforms, and establishing the Bloomberg Originals brand clarifies our vision for delivering them original and creative programming. Bloomberg Originals is the perfect complement to Bloomberg TV’s smart and insightful live global market coverage — a tandem designed to satisfy business leaders’ increasing appetite for smart content that informs and educates.”
