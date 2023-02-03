In what the global provider of content protection and video security services says is a new chapter for the company, Friend MTS has announced Shane McCarthy as its new chief executive officer (CEO), primarily tasked with driving growth across all markets.
Described as a proven leader in the video entertainment technology sector, McCarthy previously worked as chief operating officer at Irdeto, and president for international business at Pace PLC. He was founder and CEO of Caldero, a professional services consultancy within the video entertainment market, and currently sits as a non-executive director at Consult Red, one of the UK's largest technology employee-owned trust boards.
He has a track record of growing complex international technology businesses across multiple products and services, including SaaS, cloud, managed services, cyber, hardware and professional services. His experience also includes creating and managing a 500-strong cyber-security business unit to develop, deploy and maintain cyber security systems for the video entertainment market.
McCarthy’s goal as the incoming CEO is to drive business expansion, adding new customers to a list that already includes Sky, the Premier League, UEFA, Warner Bros Discovery, BBC Studios, Serie A, WWE, Bell Canada and Rogers Sports & Media.
“It is an exciting time to join Friend MTS as we plan and implement the next phase of growth for the company,” he said commenting on the appointment. “As the world leader in content security for live sports and events, we already protect some of the biggest brands in the Media and Entertainment industry. Our goal is to bring the class-leading tools and expertise trusted by our customers to every content creator, owner and distributor around the world.”
“We are excited to welcome Shane as our new CEO,” added Daniel Harris, recently appointed chair of the board at Friend MTS. “His invaluable wisdom, knowledge and experience will make him an excellent leader and CEO at Friend MTS and we look forward to the future with confidence.”
