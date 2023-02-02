Leading Turkish pay-TV operator and broadcaster Digiturk has appointed Irdeto as its primary video security partner deploying a set of technologies, including watermarking and cardless conditional access (CA) solutions.
Part of beIN Media Group, which reaches 55 million subscribers in 40 countries, Digiturk is the main sports broadcaster in Turkey, holding the rights for the Turkish Super Lig, Turkish 1st League, France’s Ligue 1, the English Premier League, Germany’s Bundesliga, in addition to a variety of top sports content.
Irdeto says that piracy is a multi-faceted problem, requiring a full suite of integrated security solutions, integrated 360 Video Security Services, to protect broadcasting revenue and the sporting ecosystem. The partnership will see also Digiturk expand its portfolio with additional services such as cardless conditional access, forensic watermarking for both OTT and linear broadcast distribution and advanced protection services.
Irdeto assured that its suite of cyber services can ensure broadcasts are protected for Digiturk’s valued customers through rapid identification and blocking of any illegally re-distributed premium assets.
Digiturk started migrating to cardless technology in 2022 through the Cloaked CA cardless conditional access system and Irdeto believes the update will result in cost efficiencies for Digiturk while still ensuring the highest protection for their pay-TV customers.
“We have very longstanding relationship with Irdeto for our content protection technology solutions,” said Digiturk EVP of technology Hatice Memiguven. “Now we are expanding our use of Irdeto’s services by deploying their latest Cloaked CA and OTT watermarking technologies, providing Digiturk with an integrated solution against risks posed by broadcast piracy.”
“With operators worldwide now offering a broad range of content-based services from set-top boxes, the requirement for premium security is paramount. We’re pleased to be Digiturk’s primary video security partner,” added Richard Frankland, SVP of global sales in video entertainment at Irdeto.
