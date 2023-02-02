In a further boost for the increasingly expanding Nordic media company, Viaplay Group has inked a new distribution partnership in the Netherlands with KPN-owned provider of internet, television and telephone services Solcon.
Viaplay launched in the Netherlands on 1 March 2022 and already has more than 1 million subscribers in the country. By the end of 2023, Viaplay Group aims to have approximately 4 million subscribers in its international markets, including the Netherlands.
In the Netherlands, Viaplay claims to offer already a unique combination of premium live sports, Viaplay Series and Films and Hollywood blockbusters. Viaplay’s Dutch sports line-up includes Formula 1 racing, football from the Premier League, Bundesliga, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, EFL Championship and Carabao Cup, along with PDC darts, Hoofdklasse field hockey, KSW mixed martial arts, IHF handball and much more.
Effective immediately, the deal will enable new Solcon customers to access the Viaplay streaming service for free during the entire 2023 Formula 1 season while t the same time, current Solcon customers can subscribe to Viaplay for €9.99 per month compared with the regular price of €15.99 per month from 1 March for the next six months.
The parties will aim to tap into the huge popularity Formula 1 enjoys in the Netherlands, home of reigning World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen. Viaplay is the home of exclusive documentaries featuring and the driver and will show every race live starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 5 March.
“We are happy to announce a further distribution partnership in the Netherlands, which shows the attractiveness of Viaplay,” said Alexander Bastin, Viaplay Group chief commercial officer Continental Europe & Baltics (pictured). “Solcon’s customers, can now enjoy the world’s best sports and stellar series and films all in one place – both great value for money and ideal timing, as national hero Max Verstappen seeks to defend his Formula 1 title.”
Added Solcon general manager Andries Mijnhardt: “Since the launch of Viaplay in the Netherlands, the interest from our current and new customers has been very high. We are happy to bring them such attractive offers ahead of the new Formula 1 season, and to deliver even more racing, excitement and viewing pleasure together with Viaplay.”
In addition to Solcon, Viaplay Group has long-term Dutch distribution partnerships with KPN, VodafoneZiggo, T-Mobile Netherlands and DELTA Fiber. The Viaplay streaming service is also available to customers in the Netherlands as a direct subscription.
