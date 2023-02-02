Taking advantage of what it calls high-profile presenting talent attached. The international distribution arm of factual content specialist Off The Fence (OTF) has bolstered its slate with new series, Billy and Dom Eat the World from Dash Pictures.
The six-part series follows actors Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan (pictured), immortalised as Hobbits Merry and Pippin in The Lord of the Rings feature films, as they embark on a global food adventure that takes them to six locations in each one-hour episode. The two friends will explore a different destination and its unique culinary culture, travelling on foot, seeking not only new tastes, flavours and dishes, but the secret lives of the cities on their itinerary.
Boyd and Monaghan launched podcast The Friendship Onion in 2021 in which they look back on their time on The Lord of the Rings with cast and crew, and peel back the layers of their own friendship with the show regularly featuring in the Top 100 podcasts for Film and TV. Billy and Dom Eat the World reunites the pair on TV screens for the first time.
“Daniel and the team at Dash have already demonstrated with Fantastic Friends that harnessing big-screen talent to a fresh, fun idea is a magical formula,” said OTF head of acquisitions Loren Baxter commenting on the series. “Billy and Dom Eat the World delivers an equally enriching experience. With their seven-meal-a-day habit, who better to conduct a global food tour than two ex-Hobbits.”
Daniel Sharp, founder and executive producer of Dash Pictures, said: “This is the first time in 20 years that Billy and Dom have appeared together on the screen. They were extremely keen to get started on this project with us and working with them both is a real pleasure. They both have a vast knowledge and excitement about food and travel, their energy and enthusiasm is simply infectious.”
