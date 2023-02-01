Extending considerably the breadth of the leading advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) service, Tubi has signed a content deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that will add 14 branded FAST channels and over 225 AVOD titles totalling over 2,000 hours to the platform.
Under the terms of the agreement, Tubi will launch three brand new curated FAST channels – WB TV Reality, WB TV Series and WB TV Family – each featuring award-winning Warner Bros. Discovery content. These include all seasons of Westworld, Raised by Wolves, Legendary, FBoy Island, The Nevers, Finding Magic Mike, Head of the Class and The Time Traveler’s Wife.
Also debuting on the platform are 11 FAST channels focused around fan-favourite genres including lifestyles, homes, classic movies, education, mysteries and weddings among others. New titles across Tubi’s expanded linear channel and AVOD offering include series such as Cake Boss, My Cat from Hell, Breaking Amish, Caribbean Life, How It’s Made, Paranormal Lockdown, The Tomorrow People, and My Five Wives as well as select seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, in addition to classic films including The Astronaut’s Wife, For Your Consideration and Lord of the Flies. Content will begin rolling out immediately and throughout the month of February.
Over 90 Warner Bros. films will also be available on Tubi across its upcoming FAST channels and on-demand library including Mad City, Return of the Living Dead: Part II, A Scanner Darkly, With Honors, 50 Cent: Refuse 2 Die, Angus, Chain of Fools, Club Paradise, December Boys, Don Juan Demarco, Fair Game, Fearless, Hearts in Atlantis, Liberty Heights, Lost & Found, The Mambo Kings, Meeting Venus, Moving, National Lampoon’s Senior Trip, Other People’s Money, Salton Sea and Sibling Rivalry among several others.
"Warner Bros. Discovery has a catalogue that TV lovers can't get enough of and Tubi is proudly making many of these recent hits from Warner Bros. Discovery available to new audiences this month," commented Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson. “From critically acclaimed and ground-breaking to light-hearted and addicting, our new WB branded FAST channels and on-demand offering will speak to each of Tubi’s distinct audience communities.”
“Tubi’s innovative platform and these new channels are one more way we are bringing Warner Bros. Discovery’s vast array of content to our fans,” added David Decker, president of Warner Bros. Discovery content sales. “Tubi is an incredible client, and we’re excited to expand our relationship with these new channels.
