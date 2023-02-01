As the leading football league looks to power end-to-end content production and distribution, the Lega Serie A Lissone-based production centre has taken on Dalet solutions to manage high-value sports content and production workflows.
The top-flight Italian football league, which is one of the most valuable in the world in terms of annual revenue, consolidated its content production, management and distribution onto a centralised media infrastructure.
The fundamental change to Lega Serie A’s media production was said to be a significant technical uplift that uses solutions from Dalet – working with Italian partners EI Towers and CVE - for workflow automation and content management, increasing production value for 400-plus games and delivering in progressive UHD and 1080p formats over a full IP infrastructure. The enterprise implementation is entirely subscription-based in order to maximize flexibility and control costs.
Said to be a first-of-its-kind installation, the Lega Serie A production centre encompasses 2,400 square meters of state-of-the-art media technology that features editing stations, post-production rooms, master control room, content control room, and a room dedicated to infographics.
Dalet Professional Services collaborated with EI Towers and CVE to deliver more than 100 ingest channels, 12 playout channels, online production, nearline and archive storage, as well as editing and highlight production applications, along with Dalet MAM workflow design and training for the centre’s technicians and operators in a month. Dalet Professional Services along with business partner CVE also provide Lega Serie A with first-line, on-the-ground support services.
The Dalet Galaxy five enterprise media workflow solution serves as the control layer for handling incoming transmissions from stadiums and managing that content across the production centre’s fast production storage, nearline storage and archives. The underlying media asset management platform and workflow engine tracks metadata and orchestrates key workflows including game content captured across 100 channels of Dalet Brio IP ingest as well as distribution of digital content packages to main broadcasters, media partners, telecommunication companies and teams using WEBPortals and direct contribution to the stadium during the live events via Dalet Brio IP output.
“The scope of this big project is to follow the business vision of Lega Serie A, requiring a radical pivot of its entire media production and distribution chain,” commented Massimo Berardi, general manager - Italy, Dalet. “Lega Serie A now has full control over its assets from the local level to international with tools that amplify content across marketing channels and real opportunities to create new lines of business at the club level thanks to better sharing, repurposing, and repackaging. IT more opportunities to expand and do so with a much greater degree of efficiency on a platform that is primed for the future.”
