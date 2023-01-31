As it builds up momentum, Any Moment Media Group (AMMG) has acquired recently formed TV and FAST channel producer/distributor Dutchess Media and has added additional services to its client offering, including co-productions with channels and brands.









www.anymomentmedia.com Headquartered in The Netherlands, with additional offices opening in South Africa and the US, Any Moment Media was established to create, launch and manage FAST and thematic channels, co-productions and brand partnerships. The company has partnerships with Tomorrowland for One World TV and Water Bear for US distribution and content production. AMMG also created and is distributing Spark TV, a FAST channel featuring original, influencer-produced content.The new acquisition will see Dutchess Media co-founder and former Insight TV VP of content and channels Arun Maljaars become AMMG’s CEO, with Linn Adolfsson joining as chief creative officer. Joining Maljaars and Adolfsson are Matthew Carr, chief financial officer, Mirko Oosthoek, vice president of advertising and brand partnerships and Aaron Ann, director of brand partnerships. Victor Thompson is technical manager and head of scheduling. Rachel Yepes is VP Americas.The newly formed company recently signed a representation agreement with WaterBear Network , said to be the first interactive streaming platform and digital publisher dedicated to the future of the planet. In addition, AMMG will provide support for WaterBear’s channel distribution efforts in the USA and facilitate co-productions with channels and brands.AMMG has also secured FAST distribution deals in the UK and The Netherlands for its existing proprietary ad-supported streaming channel Spark TV, a channel featuring original influencer-produced content and live sports. In the UK the channel will be available on Samsung TV Plus and LG Channels and on Samsung TV Plus in The Netherlands.“With Any Moment Media Group we wanted to expand upon Dutchess Media’s vision of providing channel creation and distribution services and include our vast collective experience in production, brand partnerships and play-out,” Maljaars commented. “Our strategic partnership with WaterBear for North America, new launch territories for Spark TV and kicking-off co-production projects exemplify just a few of our capabilities on a global scale. Look for much more from AMMG in 2023.”www.anymomentmedia.com