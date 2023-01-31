Enhancing the traditional reach of its media and entertainment technology offers, Amino has entered into a partnership with customised IPTV solutions provider Communetiques to deliver integrated entertainment, advertising and flight information at major Indian airports.
Deployment will start with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, which is the second largest airport in India.
The airport is upgrading its existing system with the Amino H200 media player device featuring Power over Ethernet (PoE) capability for single-cable installation in order to reduce installation time and cost, plus power and the overall strain on the environment by eliminating materials required to build a new network. The new Communetiques PAX TV middleware will run on the Amino devices and has been designed specifically to meet the unique needs of public transportation venues.
“There are about 45 million passengers each year that pass through the terminal at the Mumbai airport, so we built an IPTV and digital signage system that offers a more dynamic and sustainable system to better entertain and inform, and ultimately make the travel experience more enjoyable,” explained Communetiques CEO Milind Kulkarni.
“Building our PAX TV around the Amino H200 device was an obvious strategic decision as it meets key requirements for 4K video and out-of-sight operations and can provide service level assurance of 99.9%. Its technical specifications are ideal for all types of public transportation venues. We look forward to bringing high-quality video experiences to passengers across the country together.”
“Communetiques and Amino have proven to be formidable partners since we launched the initial IPTV system nearly a decade ago,” added Zaheer Syed, manager of IT at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. “We have been really impressed by the performance of the Amino set-tops, as we were initially skeptical of the durability of the devices in this environment. We need industry-grade, 24x7 running devices with zero downtimes, and the IPTV system has exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to the upgrade that will also provide unmatched reliability and service.”
