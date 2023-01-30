With the region becoming of increasing importance as the SVOD leader’s business goes more global, one of India’s leading brand licensing and consulting agencies, Black White Orange (BWO) has been chosen as Netflix’s exclusive licensing and merchandising agent in India and South Asia.
BWO describes itself as a “one-stop-shop” for brand owners looking for licensing solutions or looking to maximise brand opportunities, both within India and overseas. It aims to work with partners to manage each step of the licensing business - brand strategy, sales, creative and product development, distribution and retail, brand collaborations and promotions, marketing and communications, legal, compliance and collections. It represents brands including the NBCUniversal & Dreamworks’ portfolio; Banijay’s Mr Bean; Discovery Inc; Animal Planet; SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali.
Under the agreement, BWO will manage brand consulting & licensing for Netflix’s expansive show portfolio, including major international titles like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Rebel Moon, One Piece, Money Heist, and Indian originals like Archies, amongst a host of others. The agency will also establish and develop Netflix’s consumer products business in India, as well as in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.
“Netflix is an iconic brand in India and at BWO, we could not be more excited with the idea of launching consumer products for this legendary brand,” remarked Black White Orange COO and co-founder Mitali Desai.
“Being super fans ourselves, we are thrilled to give fans a new way to own a piece of their favourite stories. Our strategy is to give consumers a never-before-seen merchandise experience that breaks away from the traditional mass market strategy. We’re thrilled to be working with the brilliant team at Netflix and cannot wait to get our partnership going.”
