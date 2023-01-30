In a move that the leading Belgian network providers say will foster investment, benefit the customer and competition in their market, Orange Belgium and Telenet have signed two commercial fixed wholesale agreements.
Orange Belgium has provided fixed internet and TV services on Telenet’s HFC network through the regulated open access model since 2016. The new deal will see the leading Belgian network operators provide access to each other’s fixed infrastructures for a 15-year period and cover both current hybrid fibre coaxial and future fibre-to-the-home technologies in both network areas.
Orange Belgium sees the new partnership as being a key enabler in strengthening its nationwide convergence strategy. Combined with its mobile network and with the modernisation of the VOO network in the regions of Wallonia and Brussels-Capital, Orange Belgium says will democratise the multi-gigabit fixed and mobile speed experience all over the country. It will also will provide Telenet wholesale access to VOO and Brutélé’s hybrid fibre coaxial network and to its future fibre to the home network in the regions of Wallonia and Brussels-Capital. It will also secure Telenet as a wholesale customer, increasing network penetration and return on modernisation investments.
The entry into the agreement is subject to completion of the transaction for the acquisition of 75% minus one share of VOO by Orange Belgium which requires notably the approval of the European Commission.
"[The partnership] is a major step forward in the deployment of our leading nationwide multi-gigabit strategy,” commented Xavier Pichon, CEO of Orange Belgium. “With the acquisition of VOO, we have an ambitious investment plan to upgrade the network and to provide multi-gigabit connectivity to our customers. The agreement on the Telenet network, will complement our ability to provide a hybrid fibre coaxial and fibre to the home multi-gigabit connectivity value proposition to our customers wherever they live. We also welcome Telenet as a wholesale customer on our future VOO network. These agreements will foster competition and network investments nationwide.”
For its part, Telenet will be able to access for the first time the VOO cable network in Wallonia and the remaining third of Brussels, currently covering around 1.8 million homes passed and which is in the process of being acquired by Orange Belgium. The Agreements will also include access to future FTTH deployments. Combined with Telenet’s existing nationwide mobile network and its fixed network in Flanders, parts of Brussels and the boot of Hainaut in Wallonia, Telenet will be able to provide fixed-mobile converged services in the whole of Belgium.
Orange Belgium will also become a wholesale customer on Telenet’s future FTTH network at pre-agreed terms, increasing network penetration and improving the return on investment on Telenet’s investments in fibre.
“Through the Agreements, we now have a clear path to wholesale access in the south of Belgium, complementing our existing fixed footprint in Flanders, parts of Brussels and the boot of Hainaut in Wallonia in addition to our nationwide mobile network coverage,” added Telenet chief executive officer John Porter.
“This will enable us to grow into a nationwide FMC player and provide more choice for customers...I’m equally excited about the extended partnership with Orange Belgium in our footprint, which covers both our current HFC and future FTTH network. We welcome Orange Belgium as a wholesale customer on our future FTTH network, further increasing our network penetration and improving the return on investment and long-term profitability of our recently announced fibre investments.”
