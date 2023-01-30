After making deployment announcements for its full-fibre infrastructure almost on a weekly basis, CityFibre has released data showing that 2022 marked its most productive year ever for deployment with a 40% increase on the previous year’s performance.
Specifically, the company, which claims to be the UK’s largest independent full-fibre platform, added over a million ready for service (RFS) homes to its full-fibre network in 2022 meaning its nationwide infrastructure now passes over 2.5 million premises with more than 2.2 million ready for service to ISPs, enabling the to serve new customers immediately in those locations with gigabit broadband options.
CityFibre’s network footprint increased 83% in 2022 with rollout underway in 75 metropolitan areas and penetration is on target across all locations with mature networks now exceeding 27%.
The company attributed the significant increase in build productivity to it having fully mobilised its supply chain during 2022. In the second half of 2022, it achieved an average run rate of 22,000 premises passed per week, reflecting a major increase in network construction operatives and ongoing operational improvements. During 2022, CityFibre completed its primary build plans in Milton Keynes, Stirling, Peterborough and Coventry, though it will continue to densify and extend these networks over time.
In a major ramp-up of its ISP enablement, CityFibre successfully onboarded 19 new partners onto its network, bringing its total to 36 live and trading at the end of 2022. This enabled CityFibre to add 115,000 new residential customers to its network in the year, bringing its total to over 175,000 and almost doubling the rate of the previous year. On average CityFibre’s mature networks continue to increase their take-up by about 1% per month. In the Scottish town of Stirling, penetration has exceeded 23% and in Milton Keynes Buckinghamshire, its most mature network footprint, penetration has now passed 27%.
“We’re delighted at the huge progress we’ve made over the course of last year. We now have a fully financed rollout, fully mobilised supply chain and an established portfolio of onboarded ISP partners,” remarked CityFibre chief executive officer Greg Mesch, commenting on the deployment details. “After years of constant scaling, we are now entering a new phase of our development where we can focus on efficiencies and optimising our operations at scale.”
