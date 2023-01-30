Outlining its part in what it says is a milestone in the home entertainment journey, video streaming expert 24i has revealed its support for Signify, the owner of the Philips Hue brand, with the creation of its new Philips Hue Sync TV App.
Launched at CES 2023, the Philips Hue Sync TV App synchronises the colour of the lighting in a consumer’s room with the content they are seeing on their Samsung TV, offering a more immersive and personalised viewing experience. It works with any on-screen content, including games and videos streamed using third-party smart TV apps.
The new app can be downloaded from the Samsung TV app store and works with Samsung TVs QLED TVs from 2022 onwards. It enables users to configure the brightness and intensity of the lighting as well as setting different lighting modes for video viewing and gaming.
Commenting on the role played by the company in supporting the Philips Hue Sync TV App, 24i CEO Neale Foster said: “24i has a long track record in smart TV development and we are thrilled to have been part of creating this groundbreaking project to advance the viewing user experience and really bring the on-screen action to life.”
Added George Yianni, CTO and head of R&D for HUE Connected Business at Signify:“The app provides an immersive viewing experience that is perfect for any movie-lover, binge-watcher and gaming fanatic. We are very excited about this milestone in the home entertainment journey.”
