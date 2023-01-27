Leading MENA subscription video-on-demand service Starzplay has entered into a collaboration with media and entertainment studio Image Nation Abu Dhabi to launch its first Arabic language original series Kaboos.
Set in different eras and across countries in the MENA region, Kaboos is a modern-day retelling of Arab folklore. The series takes viewers on a journey through urban legends from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt and the UAE, with five standalone episodes depicting a modern retelling of a story inspired by regional mythology.
Said to span different genres of horror, from supernatural and classic horror stories to noir psychological thrillers, every episode of Kaboos is described as a “uniquely eerie” exploration of tales that have withstood the test of time. From ghouls that dwell in the isolated desert of Saudi Arabia, to a half-human, half-donkey hybrid that snatches children in Kuwait, and a mysterious, shape-shifting jackal in Egypt, Kaboos celebrates the supernatural and the sinister side of urban myths.
Filmed across the UAE, KSA, Kuwait and Egypt, each episode is directed by leading directors from across the region, including Majid Al Ansari (Zinzana, Paramormal), Hana Kazim (Makr), Yasir Al Yasiri (122), Ahmed Khaled (30 March) and Hala Matar (Streetcar). The horror anthology series is produced by Yasir Al Yasiri’s and Mansoor Al Feeli's production company, Starship Entertainment. IT features local and regional talent including Passant Shawky, Khaled Anward, Abrar Al Hamad, Rakeen Saad, Kady Al Qaisy and Ahmad Al Saeed.
Starzplay regards the launch of Kaboos as a testament to commitment to diversify its content to meet the needs of its audiences. The platform saw a unique opportunity to create Arabic content in a niche category such as the thriller genre with stories from the region which will resonate with MENA viewers.
“Kaboos is our biggest content asset this year, our very first Arabic language original and we are very excited to roll out the production across the Middle East,” said Nadim Dada, VP programming and content acquisition, Starzplay. “Our goal at Starzplay has been to invest in content that is regionally relevant and as a homegrown platform we continuously strive to bring in content which our MENA audiences can relate to. We are confident that our subscribers will be immersed in the gripping tales of local and regional Arab mythology that will capture the Middle East’s penchant for storytelling, but with a modern twist.”
Added Image Nation chief content officer Ben Ross: “Image Nation Abu Dhabi constantly looks for challenging new projects that enable regional filmmakers to share the region’s contemporary heritage and culture with the world through Arabic-language content, and what better way to do so than through Arab myths and legends that embodies the regions love for storytelling. Kaboos balances terrifying horror scenes with storylines that explore human nature, offering nostalgic tales to Arab audiences while introducing global watchers to the complex and eerie world of Arab folklore through this inventive original series.”
The series is set to stream on the Starzplay platform starting from 9 February 2023.
