Making a significant impact on the canvas of its combat sports portfolio, digital sports platform DAZN has secured exclusive broadcast rights to top American professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW).
Founded by CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW aims to offer an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is said to be “injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry.” It boasts with its meteoric rise, record-high ratings, world-class roster and highly entertaining product.
AEW’s roster includes Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, MJF, Jon Moxley, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson, Darby Allin, Sting, Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker, Claudio Castagnoli, Adam Cole, The Acclaimed, Jungle Boy, Samoa Joe, Athena, Toni Storm, Ricky Starks, Wardlow, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Further bolstering its global pop culture infiltration, AEW has launched collections of video games, action figures, trading cards, merchandise and other merchandise.
The multi-year, multi-territory agreement deal will see premium AEW matches and entertainment made available to DAZN subscribers in 42 markets across Europe and Asia. Effective immediately, the new promotion will add more than 200 events annually to DAZN’s ever-growing schedule, including AEW: Dynamite – every Wednesday; AEW: Rampage – every Friday; AEW Battle of the Belts – 4x per year; AEW PPVs – 4x per year; AEW Dark Elevation – every Monday; AEW Dark – every Tuesday.
DAZN believes that the introduction of AEW to its schedule is a major addition to the multi-sport content available on the platform and further cements the service as a growing global home of combat sports.
