Despite fragmentation, the TV OS market in Europe is strong and while currently dominated by Samsung's Tizen, LG's webOS and Google’s Android TV/Google TV new challengers are expected to add impetus in 2023 says research from Dataxis.
The analysis noted that Google experienced the largest growth in 2022 and 2021 and the trend is expected to continue in 2023. But it adds that the market will not those ready to take the fight to the IT giant, in particular Roku which has yet to consolidate its position in the smart TV-only market outside North America.
Dataxis noted that that the long-awaited expansion in Europe finally became a reality end of 2021 with the launch of Roku-powered TCL TV sets in the UK. Germany has recently followed through licensing agreements with Metz Blue and TCL. The analyst said Roku seems willing to take the next step further in the TV OS market through announcing it would launch its own Roku-built Smart TVs this year. That said, Dataxis expects this launch will be limited to the North American market in the short term in a similar way to Amazon a year ago.
Another anticipated key entrant will likely be Xperi subsidiary TiVo which is set to license its OS to third-party TV makers like Vestel, Telefunken or JVC, and has reached an agreement to integrate its software into Amlogic chipsets. Both deals are designed to release TV sets in several European countries.
Vidaa also increased its market share in 2022, with a strong presence in the top 5 European markets, and a fast growth in Eastern Europe. Dataxis added that in 2023 the Hisense subsidiary could do the exact opposite of the likes of Roku, Amazon or Comcast by looking at conquering the US market after establishing its position in other regions of the world.
“2023 will also witness the launch of Comcast-built Sky Glass TVs in Germany, after the UK and Italy over the last months,” said Dataxis senior analyst Guillaume Perrin commenting on the survey. “While the top three are well established, challengers are lining up at the European Smart TVs market’s open door.”
