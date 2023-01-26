In a further territorial expansion of its core streaming service, Nordic media firm Viaplay Group has agreed a partnership with CANAL+ to make hundreds of hours of premium content from Viaplay Select available exclusively on the pay-TV platform in Austria.
Viaplay Select is a branded content concept for partner platforms that has launched in 20 markets since debuting in spring 2022, with more planned for 2023. It focuses on markets where Viaplay is not currently prioritising the launch of a direct-to-consumer service, and where local partners can benefit from Viaplay’s unique content pipeline.
The new deal will mean CANAL+ subscribers in Austria will be able to access more than 300 hours of Viaplay series, films and documentaries, together with curated third-party content from across the Nordic region.
Content that can now be viewed in the CANAL+ app through Viaplay Select includes critically acclaimed Viaplay scripted series such as Below and The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen (pictured) as well as a range of Austria-related documentaries such as Natascha Kampusch – A Lifetime in Prison and Superswede about the Formula 1 legend Ronnie Peterson and associates such as Niki Lauda.
Audiences can also view Nordic Noir hits including Fenris, Partisan, Trom and Gold Run, Viaplay’s first Norwegian film. The line-up includes Viaplay’s young adult shows Delete Me and Threesome; popular dramas Harmonica, The Meaning of Life and Hammarvik; and documentaries Human to Human and Nadia Nadim – Gamechanger.
Commenting on the new deal Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group chief commercial officer North America & Viaplay Select said: “This latest partnership demonstrates both the appeal and flexibility of our unique Viaplay Select concept. Austria is a mature streaming market, and Viaplay’s premium content will help CANAL+ stand out in their newest territory. At the same time, local viewers can experience highlights from our award-winning storytelling and get a good taste of what Viaplay is all about.”
Philipp Böchheimer, managing director CANAL+ Austria added: “We are delighted to partner with Viaplay Select to bring even more premium content to our customers. These great titles, especially the wide range of Nordic Noir series, are very attractive for the CANAL+ audience and will be available without extra cost. The addition of Viaplay’s unique content will be key in fostering our position as the home of Europe’s best series and movies.”
The agreement with CANAL+ Austria follows Viaplay Select partnerships with Bell Media’s Crave service in Canada, Pickbox NOW in seven European markets, SBS in Australia, DMD's CINDIE service in nine Latin American countries and WOWOW in Japan. Viaplay’s direct-to-consumer streaming service is today available in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland, the Netherlands and the UK, and will launch in the US and Canada in the first quarter of 2023.
