Denmark’s largest telco, YouSee has inked a multiyear deal with metadata specialist Simply.TV to improve its TV offering with what the technology supplier claims is no less than the industry’s “most disruptive and innovative” solution.
Part of the Nuuday group, YouSee has an extensive portfolio of linear channels, streaming services and large VOD catalogues, from which subscribers are spending increasing amounts of time searching and eventually finding relevant content.
As it looked for an optimal provider for a highly normalised dataset to power universal search across linear and streaming with advanced and rich metadata, YouSee struck its multi-year deal with Simply.TV.
“To deliver a best-in-class tv experience all around, metadata across both streaming and linear cannot be ignored. It is through metadata that our customers consume our TV service and identify themselves with the YouSee brand”, explained Jannie Marie Kaarsberg, senior director, content operations at YouSee. “With Simply.TV, we have found a highly flexible metadata partner, with whom we can scale and grow. That gears us for both advanced content discovery experience as well as a universal service across linear and streaming.”
After the switch to its product, Simply.TV says YouSee has been able to use advanced metadata helps to strengthen their platform both in terms of visuals, recommendations via keywords, extensive sports data, accurate data via direct and constant ingestion of broadcaster data and a fully normalised ID space bringing all services together.
“Signing a multiyear deal with YouSee strongly shows that the biggest telcos and pay-TV operators are starting to see metadata as a strategic asset for their ability to compete with the global streaming services,” commented Simply.TV COO Daniel Rühmann. “Enabling TV operators to become a hub by indexing and enriching metadata cross linear and streaming will help them to unlock new revenue streams.”
