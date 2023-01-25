Aiming to take advantage of an ever-popular genre, studio and streaming network FilmRise and distributor Blue Ant International have announced a co-production and distribution deal for a new true crime series.
Offering what the companies say will be a deep look into understanding the murderous mind “with a voyeuristic twist”, the 10-episode Killers: Caught on Camera, produced by back2back productions and CBS Reality, will aim to give viewers a front-row seat to footage and analysis of “bad decisions and acts of pure evil.”
Video footage from home security cameras, CCTV, and dashcams take centre stage in the series, helping detectives catch perpetrators in moments of criminal intent to their final heinous acts of terror. Family members of victims and law enforcement provide first-hand accounts of how events unfold while experts like Criminal Psychologist Dr. Julia Shaw, a psychological scientist specialising in false memory and criminal psychology, dissect the darkest corners of the mind.
The series was co-developed between Blue Ant International and back2back productions. Ben Barrett, global head of content financing & partnerships of Blue Ant International brokered all pre-sales and investment for the project with additional financing from CBS Reality, Seven.One Entertainment Group and Viaplay Group. FilmRise has secured all exclusive distribution rights in the US, Canada and the Caribbean. CBS Reality has secured exclusive broadcast rights in the UK and Africa. The international rights are available through Blue Ant International.
Commenting on the series, Max Einhorn, SVP of acquisitions and co-productions of FilmRise said: “Killers: Caught on Camera is a captivating original true crime co-production, and we are confident that it will be another favourite among this genre’s audience. We look for productions inside reliable genres yet offer unique twists. With ‘Killers: Caught on Camera,’ the ‘cam show’ has a frightening new format.”
“Killers Caught on Camera is a great example of the kind of partner-centric deals within the global production community that Blue Ant International facilitates resulting in creative storytelling,” added Barrett. "I'm pleased to be working with this collaborative group on a very international and returnable series that I’m confident will deliver a broad audience for all partners.”
“Shocking, revealing and emotionally charged, Killers Caught on Camera takes the viewer to the very heart of each and every manhunt, as investigators use everything at their disposal to track down the person responsible,” remarked David Notman-Watt, founder/managing director of back2back productions. “The four-way financing partnership allowed us to create a unique crime series where every featured case is pieced together like a jigsaw.”
Video footage from home security cameras, CCTV, and dashcams take centre stage in the series, helping detectives catch perpetrators in moments of criminal intent to their final heinous acts of terror. Family members of victims and law enforcement provide first-hand accounts of how events unfold while experts like Criminal Psychologist Dr. Julia Shaw, a psychological scientist specialising in false memory and criminal psychology, dissect the darkest corners of the mind.
The series was co-developed between Blue Ant International and back2back productions. Ben Barrett, global head of content financing & partnerships of Blue Ant International brokered all pre-sales and investment for the project with additional financing from CBS Reality, Seven.One Entertainment Group and Viaplay Group. FilmRise has secured all exclusive distribution rights in the US, Canada and the Caribbean. CBS Reality has secured exclusive broadcast rights in the UK and Africa. The international rights are available through Blue Ant International.
Commenting on the series, Max Einhorn, SVP of acquisitions and co-productions of FilmRise said: “Killers: Caught on Camera is a captivating original true crime co-production, and we are confident that it will be another favourite among this genre’s audience. We look for productions inside reliable genres yet offer unique twists. With ‘Killers: Caught on Camera,’ the ‘cam show’ has a frightening new format.”
“Killers Caught on Camera is a great example of the kind of partner-centric deals within the global production community that Blue Ant International facilitates resulting in creative storytelling,” added Barrett. "I'm pleased to be working with this collaborative group on a very international and returnable series that I’m confident will deliver a broad audience for all partners.”
“Shocking, revealing and emotionally charged, Killers Caught on Camera takes the viewer to the very heart of each and every manhunt, as investigators use everything at their disposal to track down the person responsible,” remarked David Notman-Watt, founder/managing director of back2back productions. “The four-way financing partnership allowed us to create a unique crime series where every featured case is pieced together like a jigsaw.”