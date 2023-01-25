Just as it announced upgrades to key advanced advertising platforms, ITV, the UK’s leading commercial broadcaster, has made a further investment in data technology company InfoSum, increasing its outlay by 50% of its original amount.
ITV first became involved with InfoSum in 2020 as part of a new first-party data strategy that designed make its streaming subscribers available for advertisers to match against and activate as target audiences. InfoSum’s ‘privacy-by-design’ operating infrastructure is designed to allow brands to activate customised audiences across streaming platforms but without requiring any personal data to be shared.
The InfoSum Datamatch product is due to move out of the ITV Adlabs innovation space in 2023 become a scaled ‘always-on’ feature of ITV’s addressable offering. Data Match enables advertisers to use their own customer data, matched to ITV’s 35 million registered user database in a privacy-first consent-compliant process, for targeting across ITV, and also uncover customer-journey insights specific to their customers’ viewing behaviours and preferences.
The extra investment comes following the announcement of the launch of Planet V 2.0, the newly updated version of ITV’s premium advanced advertising platform, and the launch of the new Matchmaker advertising product which allows retail advertisers to enhance their VOD targeting by availing of the audience intersection between ITV’s registered first-party audience and shopper data from partners Boots and Tesco’s dunnhumby. Both of which, as well as ITV’s existing Data Match product, utilise InfoSum’s technology.
“As an invaluable and longstanding partner, ITV and InfoSum are joined by a common vision for enabling secure data collaboration,” said InfoSum chairman and CEO Brian Lesser. “ITV is an innovator that drives real change across the media landscape. Starting with its pioneering use of privacy-first data collaboration in Planet V and, more recently, retail media with the launch of the Matchmaker product alongside Tesco and Boots. With ITV’s additional investment, we are thrilled to further solidify our close partnership and all that is to come.”
“Matchmaker… is already over-subscribed for our pilot phase with more than ten brands looking to work with us on the prototype added ITV director of advanced advertising Rhys Mclachlan. “InfoSum is a critical part of ITV Commercial’s innovation and addressable proposition and an increased stake in the business ensures that we're securing our own futures.”
The InfoSum Datamatch product is due to move out of the ITV Adlabs innovation space in 2023 become a scaled ‘always-on’ feature of ITV’s addressable offering. Data Match enables advertisers to use their own customer data, matched to ITV’s 35 million registered user database in a privacy-first consent-compliant process, for targeting across ITV, and also uncover customer-journey insights specific to their customers’ viewing behaviours and preferences.
The extra investment comes following the announcement of the launch of Planet V 2.0, the newly updated version of ITV’s premium advanced advertising platform, and the launch of the new Matchmaker advertising product which allows retail advertisers to enhance their VOD targeting by availing of the audience intersection between ITV’s registered first-party audience and shopper data from partners Boots and Tesco’s dunnhumby. Both of which, as well as ITV’s existing Data Match product, utilise InfoSum’s technology.
“As an invaluable and longstanding partner, ITV and InfoSum are joined by a common vision for enabling secure data collaboration,” said InfoSum chairman and CEO Brian Lesser. “ITV is an innovator that drives real change across the media landscape. Starting with its pioneering use of privacy-first data collaboration in Planet V and, more recently, retail media with the launch of the Matchmaker product alongside Tesco and Boots. With ITV’s additional investment, we are thrilled to further solidify our close partnership and all that is to come.”
“Matchmaker… is already over-subscribed for our pilot phase with more than ten brands looking to work with us on the prototype added ITV director of advanced advertising Rhys Mclachlan. “InfoSum is a critical part of ITV Commercial’s innovation and addressable proposition and an increased stake in the business ensures that we're securing our own futures.”