Just days after the content security community platform included Rightsline as its first rights and royalties software management provider, the Trusted Partner Network (TPN) has now teamed up with remote collaboration storage provider LucidLink.
Powered by the Motion Picture Association (MPA), TPN sets out to serve as a community platform for content owners, service providers, assessors, and the industry as a whole with the shared goal of security preparedness, awareness and anti-piracy measures for the entire digital media supply chain in an environment that faces critical data breaches.
TPN and LucidLink believe that their collaboration will aim to establish safer, more secure content creation workflows for hybrid and remote teams worldwide. By incorporating the new TPN+ platform into its content security preparedness, LucidLink says it will continue to deliver its best-in-class security to protect creative teams’ valuable content and enable secure distributed workflows.
By bringing its Filespaces solution to the industry content security initiative, LucidLink says it can offer greater flexibility and security to global media and entertainment content creators taking advantage of the benefits of the cloud. “At LucidLink we are proud to be an early adopter of TPN +, especially since this certification was built for cloud collaboration which is at the heart of LucidLink Filespaces,” said Peter Thompson, CEO and co-founder, LucidLink. “Security has been a key design tenet since our inception, and we welcome the opportunity to help increase the level of security throughout the industry. We understand the threat to the entertainment industry's most valuable asset - their content.”
“The TPN+ security assessment was developed in line with today's stringent security standards that content owners need in order to keep their valuable content secure,” added TPN president Terri Davis. “We are delighted to have LucidLink onboard as an early adopter."
