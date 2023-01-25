Based on what the end-to-end video streaming expert says is his proven technical expertise and vision for product development, 24i has promoted David Brown to chief technology officer to advance users’ video streaming experience, increase engagement and reduce customer costs.
As the newest member of the executive team, Brown will be focused on developing the right technology and products.
Before establishing his expertise as senior scientist at 24i, Brown spent nearly 15 years as a senior technical evangelist at Verimatrix where he designed end-to-end security systems and developed security best practices for customer applications. He has also held previous technical positions at Ericsson Television (formerly Tandberg Television), Virgin Media and Atradius, as well as a customer services manager at Amino Communications, now 24i’s sister company.
“These are challenging times for the streaming industry, but in my experience it is in the face of adversity where technology can really shine - evolving and innovating to find new ways that set a company apart from its rivals, said Brown commenting on his new role. “I am proud of the work our teams do to create configurable white label applications for all devices, and refine the user experience in these apps, which will continue to be a huge focus for us.”
