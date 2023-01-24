Deborah K. Bradley has joined A+E Networks as executive vice president of global content sales to oversee the team responsible for licensing original and existing content to A+E Networks’ global streaming partners and all US linear and non-linear platforms.
Bradley comes to A+E Networks from The Amherst Group, a financial advisory firm specialising in real estate with $22 billion in assets, where she most recently served as president of its retail division and head of corporate marketing and brand reputation.
Before joining Amherst, as a media executive with over 20 years of experience, Bradley served as executive vice president, networks optimisation, content strategy and commercialisation at Turner Entertainment and previously held various executive roles at CBS Television Distribution and Paramount Domestic Television (now Paramount Global). She also was strategic advisor to the CEO at Magid, an entertainment and consumer consultancy and research firm.
In this newly formed role based in Atlanta, and reporting to Mark Garner, EVP of content sales and business development, Bradley will work across the company to achieve growth and revenue targets. She will use the entirety of A+E’s content output and be responsible for expanding A+E’s presence across multi-media third-party platforms. She will also be charged with expanding the distribution of A+E’s growing FAST channel portfolio.
“Throughout her career, Deb has demonstrated deep knowledge of growing platform businesses, brokered industry-leading content sharing and licensing deals between networks, studios and streaming platforms, is passionate about the consumer experience on digital platforms, and possesses an innate ability to best serve audiences,” said Garner. “We look forward to her stewardship as A+E Networks further expands its premium global content offerings.”
