Global distributor of independent programming to pay-per-view (PPV), pay cable and basic cable systems worldwide, Echelon Studios has continued its free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) rollout, adding several new channels to the TCL Channel free streaming platform.
The TCL Channel is a streaming service available on TCL TVs, which are powered by Roku and Google smart TV systems. TCL features over 300 live linear channels as well as content on-demand. The new deal will see TCL viewers will have access to Echelon’s a-z channel library, featuring original and exclusive programming. The package includes A-Z Action, A-Z Black Cinema, and A-Z Classic Flix plus others.
The Echelon Studios library features more than 20,000 titles in all genres including international films, documentaries and shorts. Echelon Studios has embraced partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms, including Mometu, FlixHouse, Watch Free TV and HeroGo TV. Channels are available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android and the web.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with TCL – one of the largest manufacturers of televisions in the US – to bring our a-z channels to a whole new base of television viewers,” said Sandro Gohoho, President of Licensing and Logistics for Echelon Studios commenting on the new deal. “TCL customers expect the best when it comes to home entertainment. Expanding our distribution with TCL enhances their offering and reflects our commitment to provide consumers with top-shelf free content.”
TCL business development manager Dangee Ho added: “It has been a great pleasure to work with Echelon, together we have achieved great progress so far. This year we are looking forward to brand new FAST channels being onboarded into TCL Channel premium linear channels.”
