Independent production and distribution company Dynamic Television has acquired the worldwide distribution rights for upcoming romantic drama series Dates in Real Life from The Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK).
The (7 x 30’) dramedy follows Ida, a twentysomething with no relationship experiences outside of her bedroom because her social life has been spent entirely in an online virtual reality world. That is until her American boyfriend Marvin, who she's never met in person, suddenly announces he's dating another woman…in real life. With Ida’s world collapsing around her, she is determined to find her own "physical" partner in a world she has little experience in. But as she searches for true love, Ida begins to understand that to be ready for a relationship, she must first love herself.
The series has been produced by Maipo Film with funding from NRK, SVT, DR, YLE, RUV, The Norwegian Film Institute and the Nordisk Film & TV Fond. The series is written and directed by Jakob Rørvik (Thomas vs Thomas, Nothing Ever Really Ends). Producers are Petter Onstad Løkke and Synnøve Hørsdal. Production begins next month in Norway and the series is expected to premiere in 2024.
“We follow Ida through a full year in her life as she moves back and forth between the online and the physical world, between romance at a distance and up close,” remarked Jakob Rørvik, series creator, writer and director (pictured). “I believe this is an always relevant story about two former lovers that might find back together, but the setting of the story is very much NOW. It’s a series that mixes drama and wry comedy with an empathetic look at modern romance. And above all, Dates In Real Life is a very contemporary take on a young character's journey to self-acceptance.”
“Dates in Real Life is a modern story that taps into the zeitgeist of how so many young people are living their lives today,” said Annika Schmidt, head of German Originals and European co-productions for Dynamic Television. “It’s an eye-opening but charming romance story that speaks to anyone who has ever been in love.”
