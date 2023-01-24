Taking over the position from Michael Joseph, who had been fulfilling the role following the investment by private equity firm NorthEdge in September 2022, global provider of content protection and anti-piracy services Friend MTS has appointed Daniel Harris as Chair of its board of directors.





Harris is described as bringing a wealth of experience to the role, from his many years of involvement in the technology and sports industries. He sits on the board at WH Holding Ltd, the parent company of West Ham Utd as a non-executive director, and previously held the position of CEO of the British consumer electronics group, Alba PLC, as part of a career in technology that spans more than thirty years.



“I am thrilled to be joining as Chair of Friend MTS, particularly at such a pivotal time for the Company and wider industry,” Harris remarked. “Friend MTS has a proven track record, an impressive customer base and a genuinely innovative portfolio, and is led by some of the brightest minds in the industry; this represents an optimal recipe for success, and I am excited to join the team, and look forward to building a bright future together.”



"Daniel is a great addition to the Friend MTS board," said Andrew Skinner, senior director at NorthEdge. "His experience will be invaluable as we collectively work to grow the business over the coming years."