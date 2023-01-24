After a year of key brand consolidation and just as it embarks on an international expansion to include the US, Europe and Africa, AVOD wedotv and FAST channel wedo movies owner and operator Video Solutions AG has seen a 115% annual increase in active users.
In September 2022, Video Solutions consolidated its W4Free and Watch4 brands in the UK and Germany, respectively, under one brand name - wedotv. Since then, the company has expanded that model to include spin off brands like wedo movies for FAST and other platforms. The company also partnered with Big Media to launch a series of non-fiction FAST channels, the first of which was wedo big docs, which has now been rebranded as wedo big stories to incorporate more non-fiction genres.
Video Solutions is now targeting the US, continental Europe and Africa initially for the international expansion of its wedotv, wedo movies and wedo big stories channels. In addition, the company is looking to add more channels based on genres with strong fanbases.
“We have had the benefit of honing our business in the UK and Germany, Austria, Switzerland over the past four years, during which time we’ve fine-tuned our technology to accommodate mobile, OTT and cable specifications for a seamless consumer experience across all platforms,” noted Video Solutions’ co-CEOs and founder Philipp Rotermund. “Also, by solidifying our brand across all platforms and territories, we have established greater consumer awareness and have seen the positive results in doubling our active user numbers in 2022. This has positioned us well for expansion outside of our core markets.”
“Our core channels have always been based on movie genres like drama, comedy, horror, etc., as well as TV series and documentaries. However, in the past year, we have also brought a lot of new viewers to our platform with the acquisition of lifestyle content and live sports rights for popular niche sports like sailing and horse racing,” added fellow co-founder Chris Sharp. “We will look to secure more of those kinds of deals this year, as well as break out genre-specific channels as we gain more hours of content that will make for a compelling consumer offering both in our core markets and internationally.”
Video Solutions is now targeting the US, continental Europe and Africa initially for the international expansion of its wedotv, wedo movies and wedo big stories channels. In addition, the company is looking to add more channels based on genres with strong fanbases.
“We have had the benefit of honing our business in the UK and Germany, Austria, Switzerland over the past four years, during which time we’ve fine-tuned our technology to accommodate mobile, OTT and cable specifications for a seamless consumer experience across all platforms,” noted Video Solutions’ co-CEOs and founder Philipp Rotermund. “Also, by solidifying our brand across all platforms and territories, we have established greater consumer awareness and have seen the positive results in doubling our active user numbers in 2022. This has positioned us well for expansion outside of our core markets.”
“Our core channels have always been based on movie genres like drama, comedy, horror, etc., as well as TV series and documentaries. However, in the past year, we have also brought a lot of new viewers to our platform with the acquisition of lifestyle content and live sports rights for popular niche sports like sailing and horse racing,” added fellow co-founder Chris Sharp. “We will look to secure more of those kinds of deals this year, as well as break out genre-specific channels as we gain more hours of content that will make for a compelling consumer offering both in our core markets and internationally.”