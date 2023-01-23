Following the domestic and international success in 2022 of history series Forgotten Frontlines, boutique production house Go Button Media has renewed and extended its partnership for a further six factual series with pay -TV network Super Channel and distributor Off The Fence.
The new contract sees Go Button commissioned to create a slate of 36 hours across six series, from the popular unscripted genres - history, paranormal, engineering and science - and then deliver the series across a two-year period. The deal is not linked to specific titles at present but is said to play to the strength of Go Button’s relationship with each partner, along with what it says is its “rapidly growing reputation for swiftly and reliably producing top quality, cost-effective and compelling factual content with global appeal.”
Super Channel has long been a supporter of Go Button’s projects and we are elated to be making new programmes for its audience on our home turf,” remarked Daniel Oron, co-founder and executive producer at Go Button Media (pictured). “In addition, following a previous project, we are especially thrilled to extend and deepen our relationship with Off the Fence, creating a range of new factual content for this dynamic company to take to broadcasters and platforms around the world. Off The Fence has an impressive reputation for investing in and representing only the very best in factual programming and we are proud to partner with them.”
Loren Baxter, head of acquisitions at Off The Fence, added: “Forgotten Frontlines worked very well for us last year, so we are now keen to replicate and scale that success across our key content pillars of yesterday, today and tomorrow. This new partnership, alongside Super Channel, will not only give us six new series to sell but, as a commissioner, we also have a fantastic opportunity to work closely with Daniel and the team to marry Go Button’s creative ideas with our own market insights and ensure each series readily meets current international demand.
“Go Button Media has become one of our most valued suppliers of factual programming in recent years, so we had no hesitation in extending our relationship and committing to this new slate,” said Jackie Pardy, chief content officer at Super Channel. “We now look forward to working with Go Button and Off The Fence to bring a range of exciting new titles to our viewers.”
