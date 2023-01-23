Looking to create a next-generation media and entertainment data ecosystem and provide substantial value to major entertainment companies, media and entertainment catalogue management firm Fabric has acquired Internet Video Archive (IVA).
Founded in 2018, Fabric - whose clients include Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, HBO, MGM, and FOX - aims to provide the entertainment industry with what it says are “the world’s best” data solutions, helping them to connect people with content. Its software is designed to enable customers to store identification, editorial, technical, discovery and AI-generated content metadata and also provide a unique front-end to modern media supply chains. This says the company makes data from previously disparate systems accessible to business users through a beautiful single application for review, curation and reporting.
Fabric now manages over 20 million titles for its customers and its enrichment and supply chain automation processes are said to be able to provide its customers combined savings more than $10 million annually compared with tasks that have historically been managed manually.
Operating for 18 years, IVA has been providing film, TV and game promotional content to the media industry and its database is claimed to contain one of the most complete inventories of entertainment trailers, as well as a substantial baseline catalogue of film and television metadata that is built upon APIs. IVA also provides insights on titles that are trending on a daily basis, up-to the minute rankings, future releases, and links to where to view or purchase content.
The acquisition is intended to enable Fabric to provide an even greater value by instantly matching titles to IVA’s library and enabling the sharing of data across Fabric customers.
“Integrating IVA’s services natively into the Fabric platform will help standardise our clients’ title catalogues more easily, provide insights about their marketing, and verify their licensing across streaming platforms,” explained Fabric CEO Rob. “At the end of the day, this acquisition is about listening to the needs of our customers and coming up with ways to deliver more value through our tools and services. This acquisition will only accelerate Fabric’s ability to manage customer title catalogues efficiently and cost-effectively in one place and enable the sharing of that information with better control and accuracy.”
"With mutual clients calling for IVA to integrate with Fabric, it was clear that our two services were highly complementary,” added IVA president Rhodes Mason. “Fabric's ability to connect supply chain systems as well as manage and enrich titles is a natural fit for IVA. The combination can enable both enrichment and data matching, as well the potential to update tens of millions of consumers across IVA’s content discovery platforms in an instant. This benefits IVA’s clients with real-time data at the point of creation and gives Fabric’s customers greater control of data provenance. The combination of the two companies will enable customers to efficiently capitalise on all the new and innovative entertainment products that exist today and into the future."
Fabric now manages over 20 million titles for its customers and its enrichment and supply chain automation processes are said to be able to provide its customers combined savings more than $10 million annually compared with tasks that have historically been managed manually.
Operating for 18 years, IVA has been providing film, TV and game promotional content to the media industry and its database is claimed to contain one of the most complete inventories of entertainment trailers, as well as a substantial baseline catalogue of film and television metadata that is built upon APIs. IVA also provides insights on titles that are trending on a daily basis, up-to the minute rankings, future releases, and links to where to view or purchase content.
The acquisition is intended to enable Fabric to provide an even greater value by instantly matching titles to IVA’s library and enabling the sharing of data across Fabric customers.
“Integrating IVA’s services natively into the Fabric platform will help standardise our clients’ title catalogues more easily, provide insights about their marketing, and verify their licensing across streaming platforms,” explained Fabric CEO Rob. “At the end of the day, this acquisition is about listening to the needs of our customers and coming up with ways to deliver more value through our tools and services. This acquisition will only accelerate Fabric’s ability to manage customer title catalogues efficiently and cost-effectively in one place and enable the sharing of that information with better control and accuracy.”
"With mutual clients calling for IVA to integrate with Fabric, it was clear that our two services were highly complementary,” added IVA president Rhodes Mason. “Fabric's ability to connect supply chain systems as well as manage and enrich titles is a natural fit for IVA. The combination can enable both enrichment and data matching, as well the potential to update tens of millions of consumers across IVA’s content discovery platforms in an instant. This benefits IVA’s clients with real-time data at the point of creation and gives Fabric’s customers greater control of data provenance. The combination of the two companies will enable customers to efficiently capitalise on all the new and innovative entertainment products that exist today and into the future."