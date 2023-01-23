SPI-owned premium pay-TV and on-demand service Film1 has announced that it has concluded a major licensing deal with leading Benelux content distribution company The Searchers acquiring the broadcasting rights of more than forty well-known titles.
Launched in 2015 with offices in Belgium and the Netherlands, The Searchers has built up a catalogue of nearly 300 prestige titles and independent blockbusters. It has enjoyed commercial successes with both mainstream releases, such as Hustlers, Cold Pursuit, Greenland and Operation Fortune, as well as bringing specialty and cross-over titles to a large Benelux audience, including Everything Everywhere All At Once, Spencer, Wind River, Hell or High Water and most recently Living.
Film1 claims to be the only provider of a video-on-demand service in combination with four linear 24/7 film channels: Film1 Premiere, Film1 Action, Film1 Drama and Film1 Family. The movies can be viewed via TV, tablet, or smartphone and consist of the latest international titles and major Dutch productions. Highlights from last year included The War with Grandpa, Riders of Justice, The Card Counter, Sometimes Always Never, Eiffel and The Duke.
The new deal with promises to bring over the next two years a wide selection of recent Film1titles to film buffs in the Netherlands including the film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ masterpiece The Personal History of David Copperfield; thrillers Copshop and X starring Gerard Butler and Jenna Ortega respectively; the comedy Queenpins with Kristen Bell; and the Academy Award-nominated Spencer detailing the life of Princess Diana.
“With such a substantial licensing deal we, once again, demonstrate our commitment to a qualitative and diversified movie offering and that we want to serve our viewers and platform partners in the best way possible,” CEO of Film1 parent company, SPI International Berk Uziyel. “The license package we’ve acquired contains many popular top titles which perfectly meet the needs of our Dutch audience.”
The Searchers’s founder and managing partner Olivier Van den Broeck added: “We are delighted to be in business with SPI and to be a part of Film1’s impressive film offering in the Netherlands. We look forward to the success of our Pay-1 and / or Pay-2 on their channels.”
