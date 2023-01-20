As marketers battle to stand out in the shift to streaming, a study from MAGNA Media Trials and Roku has found that brands that use “innovative” streaming TV ads drive 78%greater search intent compared to traditional TV ads for consumers.
The Beyond the :30 on Streaming TV report examines how marketers can make streaming TV ad experiences more engaging and impactful. Three new “Beyond the :30” video ad formats were tested: Thematic Tagged Vignette, a 30-second animated ad where a brand celebrates streaming; Roku Original Vignette where a brand references the Roku Original show being streamed, and Watch Alongs, ad breaks where a brand sponsors discussion about the show or movie being streamed.
The companies say the results illustrate the strong promise of Beyond the :30 ads, including enhancing brand awareness and promoting purchases.
The research showed all three Beyond the :30 ads posted stronger results than traditional TV ads for top-of-mind brand recall (+57% Beyond the :30 vs. +43% traditional), brand favourability (+8% vs. +3%), and intent to search (+16% vs.+ 9%).
Thematic Tagged Vignettes caught attention with 65% of respondents agreed that the spots “taught me something new,” beating traditional spots by some 20 points. Roku Original Vignettes tripled return on purchase intent with +10% purchase intent for Roku Originals Vignettes vs +3% for traditional TV ads. Watch Alongs were shown to have improved recall:, with 66% top-of-mind ad recall for Watch Alongs vs. 39% for traditional ads.
“In the current advertising environment, it is important to recognize that viewers can easily skip over advertising, but our study found they are less likely to do so if the ads are as entertaining as the programming and present a more enjoyable experience,” said Kara Manatt, EVP and managing director, intelligence solutions, MAGNA. “One of the most memorable formats for viewers is Watch Alongs, likely because the advertiser is offering the viewer added value to the show they are watching.”
“Better TV storytelling for brands starts with Roku,” added Asaf Davidov, director, head of ad measurement and research at Roku. “The takeaway for marketers is clear — the key to winning the entire streamers’ journey is surprising and delighting beyond the traditional TV spot.”
