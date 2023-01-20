Having joined forces in 2022 to co-produce the documentary series Crypto Queen with Channel 4, Sky Germany and Fremantle, DARE Pictures and Tondowski Films are teaming on a selection of premium documentary productions for the international market.
The partnership will see the companies initially co-develop and co-produce a curated original slate of limited documentary series characterised by exclusive access, unique IP and whjat they claim wil be top tier talent. They say they are already in discussions with broadcasters, film funds and private equity about several projects.
Commenting on the partnership, Derren Lawford, founder & CEO, DARE Pictures (pcitrured) said: “[We] share a passion for cinematic production values and compelling multi-layered stories that provoke and delight international audiences in equal measure. By joining forces and harnessing our collective global network of top tier directors, producers, and editors, we’re looking to make the most of the exciting and exclusive IP at our disposal.”
Added Tondowski Films CEO, Alex Tondowski: “Tondowski Films cannot imagine a better partner than Derren and his company DARE Pictures. Both companies are well respected in their territories and have a very strong track record with broadcaster, film funds and distributors. Combining this and our similar editorial line is an obvious next step for us.”
Effective immediately, and reporting to both Lawford and Tondowski, Fatima Shafiq has been hired as head of development (international) to work across and build on the new slate of projects. With over 15 years of expertise in devising award-winning factual formats, returning series and doc specials, Shafiq is described as being “passionate about telling factual stories with a nod to diversity.” She previously headed the development team at ITN Productions which saw over 800 hours produced across the year.
Both DARE Pictures and Tondowski Films will also continue to work on their own separate broader range of productions independently and outside of this current partnership arrangement.
