Becoming the first rights and royalties software management provider to join industry content security initiative, Rightsline has joined Trusted Partner Network (TPN).
The Motion Picture Association-powered TPN aims to serve as a trusted community platform benefiting content owners, service providers, assessors, and the industry as a whole with the shared goal of security preparedness, awareness and anti-piracy measures for the entire digital media supply chain.
Going forward, Rightsline will be incorporating the new TPN+ platform into its content security protocols to provide greater efficiency and transparency to global content owners and service providers in the media and entertainment industry. Launching on 6 February , the TPN+ platform will provide a trusted source of information on the security status of TPN service providers, enabling them to make accelerated independent, risk-based decisions about engaging service providers.
“The security of media content is paramount. At Rightsline, our commitment to content security has always been a critical focus and key attribute of our rights and royalties workflow management capabilities,” said Rightsline CEO Patrick Arkeveld. “The Trusted Partner Network is critical to providing customers with a centralized industry security standard that will help enable secure, comprehensive, and efficient media workflows. We are honoured to have Rightsline be the first rights and royalties solution provider to join TPN’s mission to provide clients with a transparent and agile insight into industry standard security protocols.”
“The new updated TPN programme has been devised based on feedback and consultation with the media and entertainment industry’s input and the aim of providing a single source of truth for all content owners, giving them clarity on the security standards of their service providers,” added TPN president Terri Davies. “We are delighted to have Rightsline as an early adopter and the first rights and royalties management company to do so.”
Going forward, Rightsline will be incorporating the new TPN+ platform into its content security protocols to provide greater efficiency and transparency to global content owners and service providers in the media and entertainment industry. Launching on 6 February , the TPN+ platform will provide a trusted source of information on the security status of TPN service providers, enabling them to make accelerated independent, risk-based decisions about engaging service providers.
“The security of media content is paramount. At Rightsline, our commitment to content security has always been a critical focus and key attribute of our rights and royalties workflow management capabilities,” said Rightsline CEO Patrick Arkeveld. “The Trusted Partner Network is critical to providing customers with a centralized industry security standard that will help enable secure, comprehensive, and efficient media workflows. We are honoured to have Rightsline be the first rights and royalties solution provider to join TPN’s mission to provide clients with a transparent and agile insight into industry standard security protocols.”
“The new updated TPN programme has been devised based on feedback and consultation with the media and entertainment industry’s input and the aim of providing a single source of truth for all content owners, giving them clarity on the security standards of their service providers,” added TPN president Terri Davies. “We are delighted to have Rightsline as an early adopter and the first rights and royalties management company to do so.”