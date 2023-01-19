US format veteran Phil Gurin has launched a US-based global distribution company, TGC Global Entertainment (TGC GE), to represent premium formatted content from some of the world’s leading producers.





TGC GE has been created to bridge the widening gap in the US format market between the global entertainment giants (GEGs) and the independent production community, which is finding it increasingly hard to compete with the power and dominance of the GEGs.



will aim to provide direct access and format representation to major US and European broadcast and cable networks whom Gurin (pictured) has forged close relationships with over his career. In addition, Gurin will use his worldwide network of relationships, which span the key English- and Spanish-speaking territories, Europe, MENA and Asia, to create opportunities for third party independent producers looking to find a global audience for their IP.



The launch slate from the new Los Angeles headquartered company will consist of a curated collection of entertainment, factual and documentary formats, series and specials, selected on the basis of their international appeal. It will also feature firstly third-party formats, documentaries and non-scripted series from both US and international producers, along with original content from The Gurin Company. Output will also include shows from a range of strategic creative alliances with platforms and producers from around the world.



“There’s no independent US-based format distribution company with decades of creative production track record at its heart - TGC GE will address that problem,” Gurin remarked. “We want all creators, producers, packaging agents and platforms to know there is a new game in town. With our deep understanding of formats, along with carefully curated factual and premium documentary content, TGC GE can draw on decades of goodwill, not to mention years of commercial and creative experience, to put its independent producer clients and partners first.”



