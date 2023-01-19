In a massive boost to the Welsh television industry, Abacus Media Rights has sold S4C’s Welsh-language crime caper drama, Dal y Mellt (Rough Cut) to Netflix, the first Welsh language only drama licensed on the SVOD service and set to stream from April 2023.
Dal y Mellt was released in October 2022 as a Box Set on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer and garnered critical acclaim and proved a rating hit for the Welsh-language broadcaster.
Dal y Mellt follows the troubled story of the main character Carbo as he is drawn into a world of wrongdoing, lies, secrets and heartbreak. The series starts out on the dark back streets of Cardiff then moves back and forth between Cardiff, Soho, Porthmadog and Holyhead. The drama, produced by Vox Pictures, is an adaptation of the first novel of the same name by Iwan ‘Iwcs’ Roberts. Roberts also wrote the script and co-produced the drama with Llŷr Morus and directed by Huw Chiswell.
The cast includes Mark Lewis Jones as Garage boss Mici Ffin, Gwïon Morris Jones who plays the central character Carbo, Graham Land plays Les with Siw Hughes playing his mother, Meri-Jên. Dyfan Roberts plays Gronw, with Lois Meleri-Jones playing his daughter Antonia and Owen Arwyn as his son Dafydd Aldo. Ali Yassine portrays Cidw.
Commenting on the commission, S4C’s chief executive officer, Sian Doyle said: “This is fantastic news for Welsh language drama. The popularity of international dramas on Netflix globally, proves there is an appetite for exciting quality drama regardless of language. Dal y Mellt (Rough Cut) is testament to the calibre of talent producing drama out of Wales.
“Our Welsh language dramas stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the world, S4C has a long history of selling co-produced dramas - Y Gwyll (Hinterland), Un Bore Mercher (Keeping Faith), Y Golau (Light in the Hall) all bilingual (English/Welsh) back to back productions selling to broadcasters and streamers internationally.”
