Just before the streaming service makes its direct-to-consumer launch in the country in early 2023, Viaplay Group has struck a partnership deal with Bell Media’s Crave streaming service to offer Nordic premium content to audiences across Canada through Viaplay Select.
Viaplay Select is focused on markets where local partners can benefit from what Viaplay says is its unique content pipeline. Viaplay’s direct-to-consumer offering is currently available in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland, the Netherlands and the UK, and will launch in the US and Canada in the first quarter of 2023.
The new agreement makes Canada the 19th market for Viaplay Select, the branded content concept launched by Viaplay Group in April 2022. From 18 January, Crave subscribers will be able access a selection of critically acclaimed Viaplay films and series, with a focus on Nordic noir, for which Viaplay is a leading producer, along with curated third-party productions from the region.
The scripted Viaplay series available on Crave include the Nordic noir dramas Face to Face starring Ulrich Thomsen (pictured), Furia, The Machinery with Kristoffer Jonar (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) and Partisan, winner of Best Series at the 2020 Canneseries festival. Also coming to Crave are Viaplay’s young adult shows Delete Me and Threesome; the popular comedy-dramas Harmonica, Love Me and Pørni; and curated third-party features such as The Emigrants, I Am Zlatan and Ronnie Sandahl’s Tigers’ Sweden’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2022 Academy Awards.
“We’re delighted to offer Crave subscribers even more premium programming to explore,” commented Justin Stockman, vice president, content development and programming, Bell Media. “Viaplay’s original content is renowned around the world, and we’re pleased to join forces with Viaplay Group to introduce their uniquely gripping series and films to the Canadian market.”
“This partnership with Crave gives Canadian audiences a great taste of what Viaplay is all about, ahead of our direct-to-consumer launch,” added Vanda Rapti, Viaplay Group chief commercial officer, North America & Viaplay Select. “Viaplay is the home of premium European storytelling that has both style and substance. In less than a year, Viaplay Select has already brought the best of Viaplay to 19 countries, and more are on the way in 2023.”
Alongside Crave in Canada, Viaplay Select has launched on WOWOW in Japan, CINDIE in nine Latin American countries, SBS in Australia, and Pickbox NOW in seven markets in Eastern Europe.
