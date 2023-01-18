Expanding its capabilities to include subscription management and audience insights, SaaS video platform JW Player is acquiring subscription management and identity management technology provider InPlayer.
Boasting over a decade of experience in online payments, InPlayer claims to be the world’s leading pay-per-view and subscription solution. Built to scale global streams and offerings, InPlayer says that it is powering content owners profitability while maintaining a seamless experience for the end-user.
JW Player sees the acquisition as broadening its end-to-end video platform capabilities by helping broadcasters and other video-driven businesses more easily monetise their subscription-based business and it adds that it demonstrates its ability to execute against its mission of building the best video platform for helping their customers better monetise video content.
"I'm thrilled about this acquisition as it sets the foundation for taking JW Player's video platform and expanding it from the industry's leading AVOD platform to also include a host of new capabilities for integrated SVOD and TVOD," said Jeroen Wijering, CPO and co-founder of JW Player. "InPlayer's identity management technology will also provide in-depth audience insights and secure access to video content."
The move also builds on JW Player’s June 2021 cash injection from LLR Partners to build subscription and other monetisation tools as part of its end-to-end video platform.
JW Player sees the acquisition as broadening its end-to-end video platform capabilities by helping broadcasters and other video-driven businesses more easily monetise their subscription-based business and it adds that it demonstrates its ability to execute against its mission of building the best video platform for helping their customers better monetise video content.
"I'm thrilled about this acquisition as it sets the foundation for taking JW Player's video platform and expanding it from the industry's leading AVOD platform to also include a host of new capabilities for integrated SVOD and TVOD," said Jeroen Wijering, CPO and co-founder of JW Player. "InPlayer's identity management technology will also provide in-depth audience insights and secure access to video content."
The move also builds on JW Player’s June 2021 cash injection from LLR Partners to build subscription and other monetisation tools as part of its end-to-end video platform.