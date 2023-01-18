In a further boost to the IPTV and online TV industries in a country where fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) is already flourishing, operator Telefónica is claiming to have successfully tested 25G passive optical network (PON) technology for the first time in Spain.
The trial, using Nokia networking technology, not only demonstrated symmetric speeds of 20 Gbps but also showed that Telefonica’s current GPON and XGS-PON broadband technologies can co-exist “seamlessly” on the same fibre with the 25G PON.
The operator believes that such high broadband speeds aligned with low latency, get its network ready for future applications like video and the Metaverse. it also envisages 25G PON as delivering “huge” symmetrical bandwidth capacity that will support new use cases and bandwidth requirements.
“Telefonica was the first operator in Spain to provide gigabit connectivity, but we are not stopping there,” noted Gonzalo Garzón, head of fixed access at Telefónica España. “Consumer bandwidth demands never halts and exciting applications, like VR gaming, will always be evolved to make the most of available bandwidth. New FTTH technologies give us even more opportunities than home connectivity. With their massive uptick in capacity we’ll be able to offer new business services on the same network.”
Nokia’s 25G PON solution uses the world’s first implementation of 25G PON technology and includes Lightspan and ISAM access nodes, Quillion based Multi-PON line cards and fibre modems.
“Thanks to our Quillion chipset, this 25G PON proof of concept with Telefonica has demonstrated that the huge bandwidth-capacity can be easily added to their existing networks, co-existing with their existing PON technologies,” added Bjorn Capens, VP Europe, Nokia Fixed Networks. “This means customers on the same fibre line can be served with GPON, XGS-PON or 25G GPON, making it much easier to manage upgrade cycles.”
The operator believes that such high broadband speeds aligned with low latency, get its network ready for future applications like video and the Metaverse. it also envisages 25G PON as delivering “huge” symmetrical bandwidth capacity that will support new use cases and bandwidth requirements.
“Telefonica was the first operator in Spain to provide gigabit connectivity, but we are not stopping there,” noted Gonzalo Garzón, head of fixed access at Telefónica España. “Consumer bandwidth demands never halts and exciting applications, like VR gaming, will always be evolved to make the most of available bandwidth. New FTTH technologies give us even more opportunities than home connectivity. With their massive uptick in capacity we’ll be able to offer new business services on the same network.”
Nokia’s 25G PON solution uses the world’s first implementation of 25G PON technology and includes Lightspan and ISAM access nodes, Quillion based Multi-PON line cards and fibre modems.
“Thanks to our Quillion chipset, this 25G PON proof of concept with Telefonica has demonstrated that the huge bandwidth-capacity can be easily added to their existing networks, co-existing with their existing PON technologies,” added Bjorn Capens, VP Europe, Nokia Fixed Networks. “This means customers on the same fibre line can be served with GPON, XGS-PON or 25G GPON, making it much easier to manage upgrade cycles.”