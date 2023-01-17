French audio-visual company Superprod Group has announced a first in its country with the deployment of a brand-new production pipeline based on Pixar’s universal scene description (USD) technology for its entire CG animation chain.
Introduced by world-renowned Pixar Studio, the open-source USD technology allows 3D scenes to be represented in a single format, readable by all the projects departments. Similar to the usage of HTML for the web, USD provides the components to build a 3D scene that stores all stages – including modelling, shading, animation, lighting, FX and rendering - without "breaking" the assembly of those stages. Thus, the stacking is done in real time, and different teams can contribute to the same project simultaneously without the work of one team member overriding the work of anyone else.
By shortening the amount of time needed for the visualisation of the different stages, the technology allows more iterations to be proposed and considered for the project’s final version, and also allows the final version to be constructed more quickly.
With this potential in mind, the group invested significant resources in forming a dedicated team to develop their own pipeline based on USD and heighten the visual and creative quality of its projects. Named Flow, this new pipeline aligns with Superprod Group's expansion strategy and is deployed in studios in Paris, Angouleme and Milan. The pipeline is seen as opening up possibilities for a wide variety of productions, both in terms of budget levels and production techniques, including 2D, 3D and hybrid projects, mixing animation and live action.
“Animation is a highly competitive sector where the requirements of creativity and technology are constantly expanding,” said Virginie Créance, Deputy Senior VP Animation at Superprod. “Our desire to keep up with developments in the industry has made investing in R&D essential to us. This strategy allows us to offer our partners the ability to create the most ambitious and highest quality productions imaginable. The adoption of USD also gives us a chance to position ourselves at the forefront of new markets.”
