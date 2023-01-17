Specialist Gen Z digital-first content production and distribution business Cowshed has hired Joana Gutscher as head of production to oversee all aspects of production output which includes original content for the Footasylum YouTube channel.
Co-founded just three years ago by former UNILAD head of production George Cowin and Ryan O’Shea, Cowshed’s projects have included social video production and distribution for clients including KFC, Sony, FIFA, Channel 5, NFL and Footasylum. The company has grown the latter to over 2 million subscribers through a succession of hit original digital formats including Bad Bistro, Locked In and Bad Barbers. The business is also currently developing a slate of original content for Gen Z audiences aimed at broadcast partners, content creators and publishers.
Gutscher joins from LADbible Group where she was formerly head of production, originals & branded, helping kickstart their move into original formats and IP whilst growing and managing a team of 18 production staff responsible for filming and releasing over 500 pieces of content per year.
Prior to that she was production executive at Somethin’ Else; senior production manager at Evoke Films where she oversaw production for over 100 major sporting event broadcasts for Rolex; and production manager at Pulse Films where she was on the company’s branded content productions.
Commenting on her new role Gutscher said: “This is such an exciting time to be joining Cowshed Social. Cowshed has an outstanding slate of formats along with exceptional relationships with influencers and brands. I am very excited to be able to join the team as we push to grow even more – there are so many opportunities in the industry landscape and my priority is for Cowshed to continue to make the very most of them.”
Cowshed Social managing director Matt Ford added: “I’m delighted to have Jo on board. Her track record in creating excellent social content will elevate our production output for both originals and branded content. Hiring Jo shows our ambition as we continue to lead the way in pioneering social content that breaks tradition and ensures brands reach new audiences.”
