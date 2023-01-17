Spanish production company Quality has successfully completed live coverage of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in the Bahamas and the US Virgin Islands using Dejero connectivity solutions for transmission to multiple broadcast networks.
The remote production used Dejero EnGo mobile transmitters and WayPoint receivers and were said to have saved up to 75% on set-up time and costs compared with traditional workflow and “significantly” simplified logistics.
Nine Dejero EnGo mobile transmitters were deployed, whilst three Dejero WayPoint receivers located at Quality’s hub and master control room in Madrid received the camera feeds and packaged content, then uplinked via satellite for global distribution. Two of the EnGo devices were used for fill and key graphics for FIBA to package content at the venue and send on to Quality’s Madrid-based hub.
The video transmission devices used by Quality features Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology, which aggregates multiple IP connections, including wired (broadband, fiber) and wireless (3G/4G/5G, Wi-Fi, satellite) networks. The result was said to be high-speed, reliable internet connectivity, which allows them to seamlessly transmit broadcast-quality live video while reducing costs with production logistics.
In what was described as a lean remote production model, Quality only flew out to St Thomas EnGo transmitters and cameras and operators and crew were ready to go live within 48 hours of landing. The producers, directors, graphics operators and technicians remained in Madrid, as the EnGo enabled the live transmission of camera feeds without interruption, back to the hub for packaging and distribution.
“As the EnGo blends cellular networks from multiple carriers, we did not have to rely solely on the venue’s limited connectivity or worry about the logistics and costs of getting a satellite truck to the island,” explained Quality chief production officer and partner Pablo Reyes. “With the FIBA Qualifier games live coverage, we have demonstrated once again that by using Dejero, we can literally go live from even the remotest of locations, achieving the kind of resilient connectivity that is required to transmit live high-quality video of major sporting events. By using Dejero, we save between 60 and 75 percent of the set-up time and cost of a traditional workflow.”
