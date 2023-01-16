Indicating both the growth of the broadcast and connected TV cloud-based SaaS technology provider and the growing importance of the country in tech, Amagi has announced the opening of its very first European R&D centre in Zagreb, Croatia.
The new development hub represents Amagi’s first R&D centre outside India and will serve as a base for the company's growth in Europe. It will aim to elevate the quality and speed of the technical support Amagi offers to its European customers while advancing product development efforts.
"Our goal has always been to bring more intuitive and intelligent technology into the broadcasting world to help media companies deliver more elevated viewing experiences to their consumers,” explained Baskar Subramanian, CEO & Co-founder, Amagi. “With a dedicated R&D centre in Croatia, we will now be closer to our European customers and will be able to offer them technology support in real time. Igor and his team are wonderful additions to the Amagi family, and we look forward to growing with them.”
The development centre will be led by Igor Marinić, Marko Horvat and Danijel Perić who will now become integral to Amagi. Commenting on its aims, Marinić said: “Amagi could not have chosen a better destination to further its expansion plans in Europe. Croatia has successfully established itself as a country with top talent on the global technology map. We are positive that the newly opened Amagi R&D centre will be one of the key drivers of the company's growth and success in the region.
Amagi delivers linear channels in over 40 countries around the world, with clients including ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel and Vice Media.
