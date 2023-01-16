Stockholm-based production company Skyverse Nordic has announced that is in development on a six-part epic French/Nordic adventure thriller based on The Scream (Le Cri), the first book in French writer Nicolas Beuglet’s trilogy of best-selling novels.
The Scream is partly inspired by real events - according to Beuglet, who has a background in journalism — specifically a US research programme into mind control conducted by the CIA and FBI between the 1950s and 1970s.
It opens in a psychiatric hospital in Oslo, where a patient is found strangled to death, his mouth open in a silent scream. Inspector Sarah Geringen immediately realises there’s something unsettling about the case: why does the victim have the number 488 branded into his forehead? What do the indecipherable drawings on the walls of his cell mean? Why don’t the hospital staff know more about a man who has been under their care for 30 years? So starts a adventure that takes Geringen from Oslo to Paris to the Ascension Islands, with the help of French investigative journalist Christopher Clarence.
Part of the Humanoids Group, Skyverse Nordic is led by drama executive Patrick Nebout to create high-end Nordic and European drama projects. It is now seeking French and international co-production partners for the 6 x one-hour series. It is also looking to attach A-list directing and writing talent to the project, which will be developed within a writer’s room led by a French-Swedish team of creative producers, including Henrik Jansson-Schweizer (The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared; Thicker Than Water; Midnight Sun), Guillaume Lubrano (The Cell, Dark Stories) and Patrick Nebout.
Nebout and Skyverse Nordic’s creative producer Jansson-Schweizer have worked together on a num,ber of successful projects, including Oscar-nominated Swedish blockbuster The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared, SVT Sweden’s family saga Thicker Than Water and Canal Plus/SVT’s high-concept thriller Midnight Sun — the first ever French-Swedish co-production.
“The Scream starts off as a creepy Nordic Noir, but soon morphs into something that’s more epic in terms of genre — and more international — as the action moves from Norway, to Paris and the South Atlantic. The narrative mixes conspiracy and chilling adventure with Da Vinci Code vibes,” said Nebout commenting on the new project. “But in addition to all that, it’s a story that makes you reflect on the things that really matter — like where we come from, where we’re going and how, morally and spiritually, we want to get there.”
