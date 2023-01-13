After what the broadcaster says was “runaway success” of the format in the UK, the BBC has acquired the rights to The Traitors US from All3 Media International produced by Studio Lambert for NBC Universal.
The new series will see twenty of America’s most cunning contestants, a mix of famous faces and everyday Americans, play the ultimate murder mystery game of deception and suspicion. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle in his native Scotland, they will work together on missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. But hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves, all the while remaining undetected.
Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors will murder the Faithful one by one, and alongside this treacherous spree the players must try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund but if a Traitor makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.
The Traitors US (10 x 60’) is exec produced by Studio Lambert’s Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt and Sam Rees Jones with Sharon Vuong, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Development overseeing for NBCUniversal. The original (Dutch) version was created by Marc Pos, developed by All3Media’s IDTV & RTL Creative Unit and produced by IDTV.
The UK series of Traitors has been streamed over 28 million times on BBC iPlayer to date and continues to grow. The new series is available immediately as a boxset on BBC iPlayer and then be shown on both BBC Three and BBC One.
“Following the huge success of The Traitors, which has been streamed more than 28 million times on BBC iPlayer and was the talk of the nation over the festive period, we’re delighted to give BBC viewers the chance to watch the brand new US series within hours of its release in America,” commented Dan McGolpin, director, BBC iPlayer and Channels.
“Hosted by the brilliant Alan Cumming and filmed at the same location as the UK series, it’s a new year treat for those seeking out more treachery - all is about to be revealed on BBC iPlayer, BBC Three and BBC One.”
