Aiming to meet demand for next-generation digital entertainment services, Australian content aggregation on-demand platform Fetch TV has inked a multi-year agreement to license Adeia's media intellectual property (IP) portfolio.
Fetch is based on an “all your entertainment, easy” product proposition with all design and development occurring in-house in Australia. The Fetch service provides integrated access to free-to-air TV, subscription channels, FAST channels, AVOD, and SVOD. Fetch also offers TV and film stores with content from all the major studios, and UFC pay-per-view. In May 2022, Australian telco Telstra invested around $50 million into Fetch around $50 million into Fetch acquiring a 51% stake in the company. At the time Fetch TV boasted approximately 670,000 active subscribers through its Australian Retail Service Providers (RSP) relationships including Optus, iiNet, Aussie Broadband, Primus and Dodo.
Putting the extension deal into context, Adeia said as access to entertainment continues to fragment across multiple options – linear channels including free-to-air, subscription and FAST, AVOD, SVOD, EST and TVOD, platforms such as Fetch were using technical innovation to facilitate quick and easy discovery of the content and services viewers want to enjoy. The intellectual property included in Adeia’s media patent portfolio assists entertainment platforms in delivering customers a simpler and more personalised media experience.
“As consumer demand for content aggregation services in Australia grows, market leaders like Fetch are integrating the latest innovations to ensure that viewers have seamless access to a growing selection of high-quality entertainment experiences,” said Adeia chief licensing officer and general manager of media Mark Kokes.
“This patent license extension with Fetch further confirms the value and longevity of Adeia's intellectual property portfolios, including in Australia's vibrant home entertainment market. Fetch has been delivering exceptional solutions, providing Australian audiences with rich content and experiences over an entertainment platform that makes it intuitive for subscribers to enjoy the programs they desire.”
