In its first month of operation under its new brand, ITVX, the new streaming video hub from ITV, has from 8 December 2022 - 7 January 2023 delivered a 55% increase in streaming hours for the UK’s leading commercial broadcaster compared with the same period last year.
In addition, the launch month also saw ITV's online users increase by 65% compared with the same period a year ago with the latter stages of the World Cup were big draws while ITVX's new exclusive content also performed strongly, attracting new and light viewers to ITV.
Replacing ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content, from live sport to Love Island, ITVX launched with over 10,000 hours of free programming with new and exclusive programmes set to drop every week of the year. The service premiered with a collection of what ITV called “top quality” new dramas available only from the streamer. Inaugural commissions included hotly anticipated six-part cold war drama A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce; new teen drama Tell Me Everything; period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton starring Karla-Simone Spence, Sophie Cookson and Patrick Martins; and Plebs: Soldiers of Rome, the feature-length special finale to the popular comedy series.
ITVX is also claimed to be the first streaming service in the UK to offer viewers the flexibility to access free content with ads and ad-free paid subscription from one place. Paying subscribers also have access to the BritBox UK SVOD service.
Commenting on ITVX’s strong start, ITV CEO Carolyn McCall said: With over 15,000 hours of programming and films on ITVX, our new service is a destination for discovery and is engaging users as they discover the quality and depth of our content. It is great to see so many new viewers coming into ITVX. The football World Cup has been an important part of that. Excluding the football, our underlying streaming viewing during the month was up 29% year on year and we continue to see strong year-on-year growth in January.”
