Leading independent distributor All3Media International has announced it will handle global distribution for Optomen’s two-part specialty documentary series The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty.
With a combined social media following of two billion on Instagram and Twitter, the Kardashians are one of the most influential families of the 21st Century and a source of endless fascination. The series, recently launched on Channel 4 in the UK, lifts the lid on the story of how the family worked to exploit every potential setback and turn these into money-making opportunities. It presents an account of how they became one of the world’s most recognised brands, changed the face of social media and achieved stratospheric wealth.
The documentary also features contributors including The Hills reality TV Stars Heidi and Spencer Pratt, People Magazine editor Larry Hacket, and E! Founder Larry Namer, amongst a raft of other journalists, TV executives and the Kardashian’s managers.
“The Kardashians are one of the most identifiable brands in the world, so we are thrilled to welcome this hugely entertaining and insightful behind-the-scenes story to our slate,” commented Rachel Job, SVP non-scripted at All3Media International. “Optomen’s documentary is told with impressive journalistic rigour, featuring incredible archive footage and new insights from high-profile contributors, offering an illuminating and refreshingly unbiased take on the Kardashian’s journey to unparalleled fame and influence, which we feel certain will have immense global appeal."
Optomen CEO Nick Hornby added: “With many people going on the record for the first time, the series is the first to tell the whole story of the Kardashians from Kim’s sex tape all the way to the White House, and their particular genius for always staying in the limelight.”
